Dr. Julio Lesmes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julio Lesmes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from SAINT JOHN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLIGC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Lake County1879 Nightingale Ln Ste C1, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-1171Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Cardiovascular Associates of705 Doctors Ct, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-5700
Adventhealth Waterman1000 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-1171Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lesmes was recommended by several people and for good reason. I give him and his office staff 5 stars. He thoroughly assessed my medical history and was direct and to the point. His staff were friendly and accommodating in meeting my needs.
About Dr. Julio Lesmes, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1821027517
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOHN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLIGC TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
