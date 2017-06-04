Overview

Dr. Julio Hajdenberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Hajdenberg works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.