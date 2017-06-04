See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Julio Hajdenberg, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (14)
32 years of experience

Dr. Julio Hajdenberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Hajdenberg works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Jun 04, 2017
    Dr H. is very knowledgeable, and is very well known in Central Florida. He is very up to date in hematology and he has always discussed the reason for recommending testing or treatment. His staff is excellent and they try to make sure all of my questions were answered.
    Orlando, FL — Jun 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julio Hajdenberg, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255315958
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School/ Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hajdenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hajdenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hajdenberg works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hajdenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Hajdenberg has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hajdenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajdenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajdenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajdenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajdenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

