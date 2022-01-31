Dr. Julio Gundian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Gundian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julio Gundian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Gundian works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
Florida Urology Associates1812 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 897-3499
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Aaargh...getting older, old, male, we get "issues" with our bodies. Fortunately there are physicians like Dr Gundian and his staff to help us get thru these rusty years. Dr. G is patient, takes and gives time to explain things while demonstrating fine skills and expertise. Staff are friendly, profesional and caring. And, if you like to share a joke, Dr. Gundian is someone who loves to spar with humour. Laughter is good for the mind, body and soul. Dr G will put a smile on your face while he expertly takes care of your "issues".
About Dr. Julio Gundian, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1831185610
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gundian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gundian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gundian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gundian has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gundian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gundian speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gundian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gundian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.