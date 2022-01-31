See All Urologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Julio Gundian, MD

Urology
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julio Gundian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Gundian works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Florida
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
    Florida Urology Associates
    1812 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Acute Leukemia
Adenocarcinoma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Colorectal Cancer
Complex Penile Surgery
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystometry
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
End-Stage Renal Disease
Endocrine Cancer
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
Gonorrhea Infections
Head and Neck Cancer
Hematologic Problems
Hepatobiliary Cancer
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypogonadism
Hypospadias
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Kidney Surgery
Lithotripsy
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Infertility
Male Sexual Conditions
Multiple Myeloma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neck Cancer
Neuroendocrine Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchiectomy
Pancreatic Cancer
Penile Cancer
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Premature Ejaculation
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Vasectomy
Vasectomy Reversal
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 31, 2022
    Aaargh...getting older, old, male, we get "issues" with our bodies. Fortunately there are physicians like Dr Gundian and his staff to help us get thru these rusty years. Dr. G is patient, takes and gives time to explain things while demonstrating fine skills and expertise. Staff are friendly, profesional and caring. And, if you like to share a joke, Dr. Gundian is someone who loves to spar with humour. Laughter is good for the mind, body and soul. Dr G will put a smile on your face while he expertly takes care of your "issues".
    Gene K — Jan 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julio Gundian, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831185610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clin
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Gundian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gundian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gundian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gundian has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gundian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gundian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gundian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.