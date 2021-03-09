Dr. Julio Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julio Gonzalez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Florida Medical Clinic - Rheumatology4012 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 782-1234
Florida Medical Clinic, Rheumatology38135 Market Square Dr Ste 220, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-1234
Rheumatology2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 201, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 782-1234
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gonzalez is a kind and compassionate doctor. He's been very thorough with both of my visits, answering the dozens and dozens of questions I've had with patience and understanding. I trust him, find him to be intelligent and human. So grateful he was recommended to me.
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
