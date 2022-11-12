See All Other Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Julio Garcia, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5 (127)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julio Garcia, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia works at Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada - Julio L Garcia MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada - Julio L Garcia MD
    5735 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 623-3980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
MLS Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr. Garcia and staff are incredible and go above and beyond.
    J. C. — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Julio Garcia, MD

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1326269259
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois|University Of Illinois, Chicago
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
    • Plastic Surgery
