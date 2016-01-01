Dr. Julio Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Gallo, MD
Overview
Dr. Julio Gallo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Locations
- 1 115 NE 32nd St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 783-6780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julio Gallo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225158090
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.
