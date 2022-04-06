Dr. Julio Espinosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Espinosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Julio Espinosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Locations
HealthCare Partners Medical Group2699 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 490-3060Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Espinoza was so good! I’m always hesitant with male Dr.’s But he made me feel very comfortable and was extremely funny along with the other nurses who are there to help him
About Dr. Julio Espinosa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1033470190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
