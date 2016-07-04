See All Ophthalmologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Julio Echegoyen, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julio Echegoyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Echegoyen works at Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute
    8910 University Center Ln Ste 800, San Diego, CA 92122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 455-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 04, 2016
    My first visit with Dr. Echegoyen, I had very pleasant visit with him.
    Enayat Emami in San Diego, CA — Jul 04, 2016
    About Dr. Julio Echegoyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770801540
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Echegoyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echegoyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Echegoyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Echegoyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Echegoyen works at Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Echegoyen’s profile.

    Dr. Echegoyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echegoyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echegoyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echegoyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

