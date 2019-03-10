Dr. Julio Diaz-Jane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Jane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Diaz-Jane, MD
Overview
Dr. Julio Diaz-Jane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.
Locations
Julio A Diaz Jane MD777 E 25th St Ste 201, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 691-3696
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent practitioner even better bed side manners. So loving and caring and it’s so rare to find this quality in physicians now a days
About Dr. Julio Diaz-Jane, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1669595203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Diaz-Jane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz-Jane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz-Jane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz-Jane speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Jane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Jane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Jane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Jane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.