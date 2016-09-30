Overview

Dr. Julio Delgado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Delgado works at ALABAMA HEAD AND NECK CLINIC in Bessemer, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.