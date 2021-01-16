Overview

Dr. Julio Cruz, MD is a Dermatologist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Cruz works at Buckeye Dermatology, Inc. in Grove City, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.