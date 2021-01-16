Dr. Julio Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Cruz, MD
Dr. Julio Cruz, MD is a Dermatologist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.1933 OHIO DR, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 277-9530Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.5720 BLAZER PKWY, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 761-1151
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
This was a follow up visit for previous procedures. I was greeted and taken in quickly. Dr. Cruz and his nurse, assistant were cheery and helpful as always, he checked the results gave the all clear. Visit was great as they always are.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ohio State University
- Ohio State University Med Center
- Charity Hospital Tulane University
- University Puerto Rico
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
