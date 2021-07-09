Overview

Dr. Julio Cortes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Cortes works at Southcoast Pharmacy in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.