Dr. Julio Chavez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julio Chavez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Chavez works at
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chavez and his staff have prolonged and likely saved my life. Dr. Chavez correctly diagnosed my Mantle Cell Lymphoma. His NP and his administrative Nurse and the other staff members are of the highest quality. My treatment began within days of diagnosis. My first chemo wiped out cancer cells. My bodily functions have returned to normal for now. People come from other Countries with assistants and translators to be at Moffitt Hematology. Thanks to Dr. Chavez the good quality of the life I should have left has returned. Put great trust in this fine man amd his team. Great compassion, great research. People like Dr. Chavez and his staff are the people who are pushing mankind forward in this world.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750543948
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.