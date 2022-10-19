Dr. Julio Cantero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Cantero, MD
Dr. Julio Cantero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Cantero's for 6 years now. He and his staff is very understanding and accommodating to my needs/wishes. I thank my lucky stars I was referred to him. He can make me laugh even when I am having the worse of worse days. Please don't go anywhere!
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821060682
- New York Presbyterian Hosp
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hosp
- Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Facultad De Medicina
- Pontificia Univ Javeriana
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Cantero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantero has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cantero speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.