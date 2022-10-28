Dr. Julio Bravo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Bravo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julio Bravo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Bravo works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Westbrook1551 Westbrook Plaza Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bravo?
Truly a very excellent Arthritis Doctor who cares for his patients and their comfort by problem solving and finding solutions for their arthritic pain. I've enjoyed having him as my doctor over the years and still do. --Diana Gillespie
About Dr. Julio Bravo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1598739823
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bravo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravo works at
Dr. Bravo has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bravo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bravo speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bravo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bravo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.