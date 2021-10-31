Dr. Julio Batista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Batista, MD
Obstetrics Specialist in Miami, FL.
Ma-r Medical Center Inc8574 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 267-3415
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Es un excelente profesional, lo recomiendo al 100 %
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1033150321
