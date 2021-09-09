Overview

Dr. Julio Barcena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Barcena works at South Miami Heart Specialists in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.