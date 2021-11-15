Overview

Dr. Julio Araujo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Araujo works at Renal Associates PA in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Schertz, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.