Overview

Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Andino-Velez works at Rockwall Neurology in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.