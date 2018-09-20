Dr. Alvarez-Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julio Alvarez-Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julio Alvarez-Perez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Alvarez-Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Associates of WNY3041 Orchard Park Rd Ste D, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 671-8393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez-Perez?
I went to him years ago and am considering being a return patient, he did my venous closure surgery 10 years ago and did an excellent job, very upbeat and took the time to explain everything that was going on with me, great bedside manner and always smiling, I would highly recommend
About Dr. Julio Alvarez-Perez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1306840046
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
- Erie County Medical Center
- Ross University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez-Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez-Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez-Perez works at
Dr. Alvarez-Perez has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez-Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez-Perez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez-Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez-Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez-Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.