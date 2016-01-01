Dr. Juline Deen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juline Deen, MD
Overview
Dr. Juline Deen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Deen works at
Locations
Comprehensive Women's Health724 NW 43RD ST, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 310-1052Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juline Deen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346534716
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Florida State University College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
