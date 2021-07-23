Overview

Dr. Julije Vucemilovic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University of Zagreb School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.



Dr. Vucemilovic works at Sunset Medical Care in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.