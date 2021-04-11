Overview

Dr. Juliette Saad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Saad works at Saad Upstate Neurology in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.