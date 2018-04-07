Dr. Juliette Perez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliette Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.
Lissette Selem MD PA922 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 246-4440
PerfectFeetCare, Podiatry Centers4410 W 16th Ave Ste 53, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 558-7437
PerfectFeetCare Podiatry Centers13651 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 491-2322
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Perez is very professional and cares about her patients. I had a very painful ingrown toe nail and her staff gave me an appointment the same day I call. She was courteous and treated me with compassion and respect as well as her staff. I highly recommend her!!
- 17 years of experience
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
