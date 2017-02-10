Overview

Dr. Juliette Nwachukwu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Nwachukwu works at R & B MEDICAL GROUP in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.