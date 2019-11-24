Dr. Juliette Kum-Nji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kum-Nji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliette Kum-Nji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juliette Kum-Nji, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Kum-Nji works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kum-Nji?
Dr. Sandifer took the time to answer all of my questions. She did a very complete examination. She was friendly, knowledgeable, and professional. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Juliette Kum-Nji, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1528385291
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN
- Overlook Medical Center - Summit, NJ
- Georgetown University/ Washington Hospital Center - Washington, D.C.
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kum-Nji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kum-Nji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kum-Nji using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kum-Nji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kum-Nji works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kum-Nji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kum-Nji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kum-Nji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kum-Nji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.