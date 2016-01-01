Overview

Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Charles-Rawlins works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

