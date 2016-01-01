Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles-Rawlins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD
Overview
Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Charles-Rawlins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles-Rawlins?
About Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437204542
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles-Rawlins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles-Rawlins works at
Dr. Charles-Rawlins has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles-Rawlins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charles-Rawlins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles-Rawlins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles-Rawlins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles-Rawlins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.