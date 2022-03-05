Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julietta Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Julietta Chang, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast316 S Stratford Ave Ste B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 332-8446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang correctly diagnosed me with an ulcer and prescribed medication that healed it quickly.
About Dr. Julietta Chang, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1518225630
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
