Dr. Juliet Spelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliet Spelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Juliet Spelman, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Spelman works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 201, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-6489
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spelman?
Dr. Spelman has been treating me for many years and I always feel confident that I’m getting the most up-to-date and appropriate care possible. She has years of experience dealing with adult ADD/ADHD and related conditions (depression, anxiety) and puts that knowledge into the drugs and behavioral modification advice she uses to treat my changing mental & physical health. I’m sure working w/ADD patients like me is NOT EASY but she never seems to take my compliance issues personally. She doesn’t give up on me and works to get me to higher levels of functioning and “happiness”. She also works w/me through every insurance and drug store complication that comes up, and with “controlled substance” meds, there are continual issues. I always feel there is enough time to address my issues and that she takes my problems seriously. I feel lucky to have her as my psychiatrist.
About Dr. Juliet Spelman, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386633261
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago MC
- U Chicago Hosps
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spelman works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Spelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.