Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ovshayev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monsey, NY. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Ovshayev works at
Locations
-
1
Rockland Family Medical Care PC6 Melnick Dr Ste 101, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 352-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ovshayev?
About Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1467483958
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ovshayev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ovshayev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ovshayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ovshayev works at
Dr. Ovshayev speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovshayev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovshayev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ovshayev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ovshayev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.