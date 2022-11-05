Dr. Juliet Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliet Ray, MD
Overview
Dr. Juliet Ray, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine- and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Atlantis5503 S Congress Ave Ste 206, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 484-5607Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
HCA Florida Palm Beach Colorectal Surgery - Loxahatchee12989 Southern Blvd Ste 104, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 318-3752Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Juliet Ray is an outstanding surgeon. Not only has she taken great care of my health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It is rare to find a surgeon who combines these personal touches and care for a patient like a person with exceptional quality of medical care. I strongly recommend becoming her patient!
About Dr. Juliet Ray, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1760748784
Education & Certifications
- New York University, Langone Health
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Univ Of Miami
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine-
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ray using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
