Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juliet Nicolescu-Nichols, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juliet Nicolescu-Nichols, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols works at
Locations
-
1
John T Mather Memorial Hospital PSY125 Oakland Ave Ste 303, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-3122
-
2
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital170 N Country Rd Ste 3, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols?
Great doctor! She listens and goes above and beyond!! She is the best!!
About Dr. Juliet Nicolescu-Nichols, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225182975
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols works at
Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols has seen patients for Eating Disorders, Major Depressive Disorder and Anorexia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicolescu-Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.