Dr. Juliet Hudson, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (10)
Overview

Dr. Juliet Hudson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Hudson works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maimonides Medical Center
    2275 Coleman St Ste 6, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 677-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Juliet Hudson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1407017361
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hudson works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hudson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

