See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Texas A&amp;amp;M-Scott &amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital

Dr. Holder-Haynes works at Jamail Specialty Care Center - Weight Loss and Metabolic Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jamail Specialty Care Center - Weight Loss and Metabolic Center
    1977 Butler Blvd Ste E6.100, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holder-Haynes?

    Jan 30, 2019
    Dr Holder-Haynes is an excellent physician and surgeon. She is bright, intelligent and cares about her patients. She explains things very well and answers questions thoroughly. I am more than pleased with my surgery and completely confident and comfortable with her on my healthcare team.
    WIV in Houston, TX — Jan 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Holder-Haynes to family and friends

    Dr. Holder-Haynes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Holder-Haynes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD.

    About Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528235439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M-Scott &amp;amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M _ Scott &amp;amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holder-Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holder-Haynes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holder-Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holder-Haynes works at Jamail Specialty Care Center - Weight Loss and Metabolic Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Holder-Haynes’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holder-Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holder-Haynes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holder-Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holder-Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.