Dr. Juliet De Campos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliet De Campos, MD
Dr. Juliet De Campos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their fellowship with Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Sports Medicine
Dr. De Campos works at
Juliet de Campos, MD4900 Bayou Blvd Ste 107, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 741-2814Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One of the best medical experiences I have ever had, period. All I can say is thank goodness I went to see Dr. de Campos! After 7 months of dealing with painful frozen shoulder, aggressive PT appointments, and being treated by another orthopedic surgeon in Pensacola (who bizarrely called me "honey" during appointment), I decided I needed a second opinion, this time from a no-nonsense female orthopedic surgeon who would talk to me in facts! I went to Dr. de Campos for that second opinion—best decision and Dr. de Campos was everything I hoped for. I appreciated her thorough, straight-forward approach. She pulled up my MRI and X-rays right there and showed me exactly what was really going on with my shoulder. She put in place a plan of action that will work specifically for my medical and day-to-day work needs. I had an instinct that I needed to see a female orthopedic surgeon...boy, was that instinct right! Dr. de Campos is an absolute star in my book. Highly, highly recommend!
About Dr. Juliet De Campos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Sports Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. De Campos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Campos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Campos has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Campos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. De Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Campos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.