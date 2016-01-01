Overview

Dr. Juliet Aizer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Aizer works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.