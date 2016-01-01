See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Julierut Tantibhedhyangkul, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julierut Tantibhedhyangkul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Tantibhedhyangkul works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Avon, OH, Beachwood, OH and Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-9706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Richard E. Jacobs Health Center, CLEVELAND CLINIC AVON
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 695-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    26900 Cedar Rd Ste 220, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 763-2672
    Montrose Sleep Center
    4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-9706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Julierut Tantibhedhyangkul, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093899965
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julierut Tantibhedhyangkul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantibhedhyangkul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tantibhedhyangkul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tantibhedhyangkul has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tantibhedhyangkul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantibhedhyangkul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantibhedhyangkul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantibhedhyangkul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantibhedhyangkul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

