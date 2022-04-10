Dr. Julienne Lippe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julienne Lippe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julienne Lippe, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Lippe works at
Locations
Mercy Imaging Services - Clayton-clarkson15945 Clayton Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (314) 966-0111
Mercy Clinic Sports Medicine - Emerson Road633 Emerson Rd Ste 20, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 325-3068
Saint Louis Orthopedic Institute10777 Sunset Office Dr Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 966-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Left shoulder arthroscopy with repair of tendon and clavicle arthritis removed. Dr Lippe is very caring and explains what was performed. Easy to talk with and seems very concerned about her patients.
About Dr. Julienne Lippe, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1861610743
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.