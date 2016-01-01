See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Julienne Jacobson, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julienne Jacobson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jacobson works at University Childrens Medical Grp in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital Central California
    4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 361-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Julienne Jacobson, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659465607
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson works at University Childrens Medical Grp in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jacobson’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

