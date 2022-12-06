See All Dermatologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Julien Lanoue, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julien Lanoue, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. 

Dr. Lanoue works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL, Tampa, FL and Zephyrhills, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon
    540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4225
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Riverview
    9598 Us Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4351
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 2835 W Deleon St
    2835 W De Leon St Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4352
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Zephyrhills
    6719 Gall Blvd Ste 106, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4350
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Julien Lanoue, MD

Specialties
  • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1407218308
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julien Lanoue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanoue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lanoue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lanoue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanoue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanoue.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanoue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanoue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

