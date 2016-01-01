Dr. Elizee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julien Elizee, MD
Overview
Dr. Julien Elizee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Locations
Cumberland Diagnostic Trtmt Ctr100 N Portland Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 260-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julien Elizee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1144310525
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elizee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Elizee. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elizee.
