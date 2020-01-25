Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagenais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Dagenais works at
Locations
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0390
Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 250-7744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D did my robot-assisted radical prostatectomy. He listened patiently, did his homework before the surgery and followed-up after as he said he would. Most importantly, he employed meticulous technique, leaving me with no-cancer margins. What's not to like?
About Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD
- Urology
- English, French
- 1649579228
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
