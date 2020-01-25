Overview

Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic



Dr. Dagenais works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Denver, CO with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.