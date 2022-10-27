See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chapel Hill, NC
Internal Medicine
3 (12)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julieanne McGregor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. McGregor works at Champaign Dental Group in Chapel Hill, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peter B Bressler MD PA
    5915 Farrington Rd Ste 106, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 999-0902

  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Acidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. McGregor is kind, courteous, and professional. She is sincerely interested in the welfare and health of her patients. She takes the time to listen and reviews your situation thoroughly before making a diagnosis or prescribing medication.
    Tom Bowen — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julieanne McGregor, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366653784
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

