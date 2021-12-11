Overview

Dr. Julie Zimmermann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Zimmermann works at Georgia Obstetrics And Gynecology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.