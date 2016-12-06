Overview

Dr. Julie Zhu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Nanjing Medical Center China and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Zhu works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.