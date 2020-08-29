Overview

Dr. Julie Zang, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Zang works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Pemphigoid and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.