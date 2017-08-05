Dr. Julie York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie York, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie York, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Julie E York MD PC875 Oak St SE Ste 5085, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 561-7240
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received excellent care with Dr York. My back surgery is a success and would recommend her.. in fact my husband was so impressed he is seeing her soon.
About Dr. Julie York, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326025206
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. York has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
