Dr. Julie Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
Pasadena Office50 Alessandro Pl Ste 410, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-7114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Due to covid, didn’t have a chance to see Dr. Yang for a long time. Pls arrange a appointment to see her at any convenience.
About Dr. Julie Yang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1376732057
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Hosp
- U Ca/Irvin Med Ctr
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
