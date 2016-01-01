Overview

Dr. Julie Woodside, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Woodside works at OrthoCarolina Gastonia in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC and Lincolnton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.