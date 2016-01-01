Dr. Julie Wohrley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohrley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Wohrley, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Wohrley, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush University Subspecialty Care1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Wohrley, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1598733974
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wohrley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
